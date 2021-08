By Emmanuel Okogba

Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the women’s Wrestling Freestyle 68 kg gold medal contest after a semi-final victory over Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold defeating her 7-2.

The qualification means that Nigeria is guaranteed at least a silver medal finish in the event.

She will contest the final with America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock who defeated Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova in the other semi-final.

More details later…