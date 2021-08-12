By Udeme Akpan

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Thursday, disclosed that with 1.437 million barrels per day, mb/d output, excluding condensate, in July 2021, Nigeria continues to comply with its quota order.

In its just-released July Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, obtained by Vanguard, OPEC disclosed that the nation produced that level of oil; based on data it obtained from secondary sources.

However, it also noted that when data obtained from direct sources were considered, Nigeria produced 1.323 mb/d during the period under review, which still showed compliance since its quota was fixed on 1.4 mb/d till next year, when it is expected to start producing 1.829 mb/d.

