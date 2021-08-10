By Emmanuel Okogba

Argentine forward, Lionel Messi has agreed to join Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, PSG on a two-year deal worth £25m a year plus bonuses with option of a third year and a £25m signing on fee.

Messi’s time at Barcelona came to an unexpected end after the club fell foul of Spanish LaLiga’s financial fair-play rules despite agreeing to a 50% pay cut and reaching an agreement to sign a new deal.

Things have seemingly moved quickly at Barcelona also as a video emerged, Tuesday morning, of Messi’s imagery on the side of the Nou Camp being taken down confirming the departure of the diminutive forward.

ALSO READ: Pique fingers poor board management for imminent Messi departure

Messi’s arrival at Parc Des Princes will reunite him with Neymar and will form a trident attack line with France forward, Mbappe any opposition would be weary of.

Fans await Lionel Messi during at Parc des Princes on August 9, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport)

Plans are also already underway for Messi’s arrival in Paris. Club fans convinced that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will join their club gathered outside the stadium and Le Bourget airport in Paris on Monday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the former Barcelona legend after rumors surfaced that the 34-year-old would land the French capital to sign a much-anticipated deal.

A teary Messi had in final press conference at Barcelona said his plans were to carry on playing for as long as possible.

Moves to retire the player’s number 10 jersey would also not materialise as the club, according to LaLiga rules, will have one less player in their match day squad if they follow through with it.

Messi, 34, during his time at Barcelona played 778 matches, scored 672 goals and had 305 assists. His trophy laden career at the Catalan club consists of 10 LaLiga trophies, 7 Copa del Ray, 8 Supercopa de Espana, 4 UEFA Champions League, 3 UEFA Super Cup and 3 FIFA Club World Cup.

Vanguard News Nigeria