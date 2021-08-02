By Mary benson and Hauwa Isah

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team. IRT.

He takes over from DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended over his indictment by Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

His posting which takes immediate effect according to the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, in a statement issued yesterday, was “ on the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.

“The IGP has charged the new Head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured citizens that the IRT will remain focused on the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices”.

Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, was former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS Lagos State and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit, as well as a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peacekeeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University,LASU and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State. He has attended several professional courses both at home and abroad among which were : Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chartered Institute of Personnel management, amongst other professional bodies.

