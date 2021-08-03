By Dirisu Yakubu

Seven Deputy national officers made up of deputy national publicity secretary, deputy legal adviser, deputy women leader, amongst others, resigned their positions, citing “bad treatment” by the PDP national chairman.

They cited financial indiscipline and poor leadership as reasons for their resignation.

However, these are not the best of times for the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the resignation of these seven national officers of the party.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria