By Emmanuuel Okogba

Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Friday, completed a sensational return to the club where he shot into limelight in a deal that attracts a payment of €15 million and €8 million in add-ons to Juventus.

Vanguard gathered that Ronaldo, yesterday told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri that he does not want to continue at the club, did not attend training this morning, and instead travelled back to Portugal while his agent Jorge Mendes finalised his move to the Old Trafford side.

Manchester City who were initial favorites to sign the forward pulled out of the deal paving way for the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner to rejoin United.

Confirming the news on its website, the club wrote, ““Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”