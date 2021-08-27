By Ibrahim Wuyo

Bandits have released 32 more students of Bethel Baptist High Kaduna, who were among the 121 reportedly kidnapped.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the children have been handed over to their parents on Friday evening.

“The parents were advised to immediately take their wards to the hospital for medical checkup, as they were very sick and exhausted. The children looked so weak, sick and tired. So, the parents were advised to take their wards to hospital this night for medical checkup,” he said.

About 33 are still in captivity.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria