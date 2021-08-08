.

The Indigenous People of Biafra has dismissed the alleged statement from the younger brother to its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that it has suspended its Sit-at-home scheduled for Monday, August 9, 2021.

A statement from IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said that the alleged Kanu’s brother who issued the statement is not IPOB’s spokesman and therefore should be ignored.

According to Powerful, “Kanu brother is not IPOB spokesperson and anybody who listens to that deceptive statement and obligated to such statement by coming out tomorrow will get it hot.”

