Brass & Books Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Limited has emerged as the 2021 winner of the Markets African Excellence Award (MEA) as Best Corporate Credit Union in West Africa.

Brass & Books clinched the award alongside other notable brands across Africa in different categories.

The company which commenced operations in 2012 has grown into a reputable national credit union with over 5000 members across 6 states including Lagos and the FCT.

The Chief Executive Officer of Brass & Books, Mr. Solomon King expressed his gratitude to the MEA markets award team for the recognition, stating that Brass & Books will continue to deploy professionalism in executing its services as a corporate credit union poised to serve the African continent.

A statement signed by Oyins Emelador, acting Head Corporate Communications, Brass & Books stated that the winners of the annual African Excellence award were listed on the MEA market website this August.

“MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region. Earlier winners of the MEA Markets African Excellence Awards include Nigeria’s GT Bank and the Bank of Mauritius. Due to its continuous impact across Nigeria with expertise in financial services and proven capacity in the area of private financing, Brass & Books got the attention of the MEA Markets as one of the fastest-growing and leading brands in the financial sector in Africa,” Emelador added.

Vanguard News Nigeria