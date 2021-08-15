Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the recruitment of clinical staff to fill the existing vacancies in the 27 secondary healthcare facilities in the state aimed at reducing brain drain ensuring residents get optimal care.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, the move was in line with the THEMES’s agenda of the present administration and fulfilling the promise of qualitative healthcare delivery to the residents of the state.

According to Eniayewun, “Vacancies exist in the following post: Consultant, Registrars, medical and dental officers, health record officers, pharmacists, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, Radiographers, Optometrists, dental therapists, and technologists, pharmacy, medical laboratory, and dental technicians. Also included are house officers and interns.

“Application for existing vacancies is strictly online. Interested candidates should visit the health service commission job portal to apply at HTTP/www.ISHSC-Recruitment.com.ng

“Application opens from Monday, August 16, 2021, to Saturday, September 4, 2021. No application will be accepted after the closing date. Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the computer-based test and interview.”