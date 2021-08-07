By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno, in collaboration with the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services donated the sum of N10 million and improved seed varieties to some farmers across the constituency.

This was disclosed yesterday at a 2-day training for 200 farmers have a good modern agricultural knowledge to apply on their farms during this year’s cropping season.

The Lawmaker said, each of the participants would receive a certificate of training, Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) cash and improved seed varieties of 12.5kg maize, rice, beans, soya beans, guinea corn, millet among others.

He said, agriculture which is the mainstay of his people’s means of livelihood need to be given much priority support farmers improve on their economic survival, hence, he has been championing this course for better.

“Agriculture remained the mainstay and occupation of my people, this is not the first time we are giving them incentives, for over a decade, i have been supporting my peoplw with fertilizers, improved seed varieties, free tractors, trainings and retrainings to enable them cope with modern and easy methods of farming.

“These initiatives, as you can see, have greatly assisted and lift my people out of poverty, and we would not relent”. Monguno stated.

Earlier in his remarks, an elderstateman, Alhaji Bukar Garadai commended the effort of the lawmaker for his developmental projects so far, and especially the proposed N600 million Gajiram Water Project (GWP).

He added that, the people of the constituency are extremely lucky to have Hon MT Monguno as their representative at the lower chamber.

He urged the constituents for total loyalty and support to the present administration of governor Babagana Umara Zulum and Hon Monguno.

The ceremony was attended by members of Borno State House of Assembly, representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai local government areas, ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Chairmen and other critical stakeholders from northern Borno senatorial district.