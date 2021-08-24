By M. O. Ozah Esq

Church history is not a particularly prominent area in history writing, especially at a time the study of history has been so relegated in our institutions of learning. But to neglect church history will amount to a great disservice to Christianity and to faith.

It is in recognition of the above fact that Chief (Engr.) S. Agamuero Emuobe Okedi has put together the 178-page “The History of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church” as his contribution from the Anglican denomination to the overall history of the church.

The importance of history to any organization as the live organ for growth and development cannot be overemphasized. Even the Holy Writ recognizes the importance of history in Ecclesiastes 3:15 thus, “That which had been is now; and that which is to be has already been; and God requireth that which is past.”

The Anglican Church is one of the earliest and largest denominations of Christendom in Nigeria, dating back to the precolonial era. The Good Shepherd Anglican Church is a proud bearer of the stamp of Anglicanism in Nigeria society. Chief (Engr.)

Emuobe-Okedi’s 11-chapter book traces the coming of Christianity to Nigeria on the heels of the abolition of slave trade, taking stock of the pioneering efforts of such missionaries like Freeman, William Graft and our own dear Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther.

It also examines the dawn of Christianity in Isoko land, from where many of the founding members of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church migrated. It records some of the chief human vessels who God used to propagate the gospel in Isoko land and the migration of some Isoko christians to Lagos.

The founding of the Good Shepherd Anglican (Isoko) Church, Marine Beach, Apapa, the English language limitations of the pioneer Isoko Christians in Lagos which resulted in the use of interpreters, the acquisition of a permanent place of worship, the erection of the first church building, the adroit resolution of an ugly inter ethnic politics of ownership contest and the major societies or groups in the church form the crux of the second chapter of the book.

The author makes reference to the History of the Good Shepherd Anglican (Isoko) Church Marine Beach Apapa (1939-1981) authored by Lieutenant Solomon Esi as his major resource material for this early stage of the foundation of the church.

The internal challenges in the early church arising majorly from doctrinal shift caused quite a stir but was handled with maturity. The lesson from these challenges underscores the need to test every doctrine on the Word of God (Bible)as every false doctrine will definitely fail before God’s Word. The establishment and management of the church’s primary school, the subtle excision of the name Isoko from the name of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church and the establishment of the church clinic form the bone of the next chapter.

The church thus renders social services in the form of education and health to its members and immediate community. In so doing the church is living up to the example of Jesus Christ by showing meekness to the community. Realizing that faith without works is dead (James 2:17) the church backed the good news of salvation of souls with the action of salvaging the body also.

Surely it is not for nothing that the book of Acts (action) follows the gospels immediately in the Bible! The fifth chapter examines the erection of the new church building, the challenge of dwindling membership of the church and the Golden jubilee anniversary of the church, proffering reasons for dwindling membership. Ostensibly at fifty, the church has attained middle age and unless evangelism is vigorously pursued it would be left with aged members. New blood, new energy has to be injected, especially given the highly mobile membership occasioned by the growth of the Lagos metropolis. The harvest is ripe but the laborers are few, says the Holy Scriptures.

The administration of the parish office is the thrust of the sixth chapter which illustrates a well-ordered structure and hierarchy that is typically and essentially Anglican. Emergent societies meant to foster interpersonal feelings and relationships amongst members are discussed in chapter seven.

These include Christian Ladies League, Bands of Faith, Charity and Hope, St. Mary Society, Young Men Christian Association, Boys and Girls Brigades amongst others. Church planting as a means to sustaining the spread of the gospel and the growth and development of the church led to the sprouting of branches of the church which ultimately resulted in the creation of the Marine Beach Archdeaconry.

The ninth chapter deals with more contemporary events in the church such as the induction and institution of Ven. Samuel E. O. Adaghara. The wardens, secretaries to the parish church council, guild of stewards, Sunday school teachers, vergers and sextons attract consideration in chapter nine while chapter ten examines the Marine Beach Archdeaconry, its composition, priests and major diocesan programs.

Traditional Anglican ceremonies or observances like Ash Wednesday, Mothering Sunday, Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Pentecost, Father’s Day and Good Shepherd Day are considered in chapter eleven along with what the book describes as “Second Team”, members who distinguished themselves in the service of the Lord- heroes of faith of this local Anglican community who fought a good fight.

Coming in synchrony with the 82nd Anniversary of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church Marine Beach, Chief (Engr.) Emuobe-Okedi’s work is a deserving tribute to the hard work of the pioneers of the church. Aside from being a historical resource material, the book is highly spiritually oxygenated in the Anglican tradition and I unhesitatingly recommend it to all Anglicans, Christendom and the general reading public.

