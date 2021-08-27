Since 1990 (after the end of the Cold War), the Security Council, through several resolutions, has been developing a broader definition of the term ‘threat to the peace’.

The definition covers civil wars, violations of human rights and terrorism, among others says Mónica Lourdes de la Serna Galvá, an International academic of Latin origin, in a publication on the subject matter.

She is not alone in this quest to break down the import of the Charter. Many Scholars have delved in especially as the world continues to witness a rise in insecurity.

Uche Young S. Ndumele, a Buckingham trained lawyer of Nigerian Origin has also thrown his hat in the ring.

His book, “An Examination of Article 39 of the United Nations Charter” is an attempt to examine Art 39 of the Charter of the United Nations, which vested on the Security Council certain powers.

These powers dictates the authority to determine “the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of peace, or act of aggression” in order to “make recommendations or decide what measures” (measures not involving the use of force and/or measures involving the use of force) to take in restoring international peace and security.

In trying to explore this power given to the Security Council, Ndumele takes a look at the reasons or aims behind the establishment of the United Nations.

He quizzes why there is the need for the Security Council to be the watchdog of international peace and breach of peace, and how it goes about achieving this aim.

The analysis is divided into four Chapters. In these chapters, he examines its implications, its viability as well as its limitations.

The author concluded by giving his view on the issue and proposing recommendations on the powers of the Council in order to effectively achieve the aims and objectives of the UN.

Divergent views on the UN charter as they relate to ‘Article 39’ throw light on its importance and can never be overemphasized.

Ndumele’s angle to the matter altogether, is coming from the perspective of one with authentic exposure to the dynamics of the third world countries, punctuated with a mix of western education.

Published by ‘Lambert Academic Publishing’, such perspectives should not be cast aside, easily, in the discussion of world peace. Especially as the narrative of terrorism cum insecurity becomes more emphasized than ever in Africa.

The Author, Ndumele, holds a Bachelor Degree in International relations and Diplomacy from Babcock University, Nigeria, a Bachelor in Law and Master in Law (International Law Specialist) both from Buckingham University in the United Kingdom.

This is a must read for security scholars, for legal practitioners, for diplomats, enthusiasts and all who find knowledge a necessary element for liberation.

It is a necessary book.

You can buy it online via https://www.morebooks.shop/bookprice_offer_adb92614c1ae8e5d46f07269f463e7ffaa7fc75e?locale=gb¤cy=EUR

The Review was written by Iteveh Ekpokpobe, an investigative journalist.