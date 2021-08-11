Bold soft drink, a brand from the stables of The LaCasera Company plc is the official soft drink sponsor of the 15th Edition of The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live, “Vaccine Edition” held on the 25th of July 2021 at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live comedy show has played host to millions of Nigerians and other nationals over the years but this year was limited to only 500 guests in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

The Bold brand which comes in four flavours of Ginger, Orange, Tropical and Bitter lemon extra received wide acceptance across the nation by numerous consumers since it was launched into the Nigerian market in February 2020

Bold Ginger is Nigeria’s first ginger soft drink with spicy taste and pleasant peppery bite, perfect for your on-the-go life; while Bold Orange is different because it has that uniquely refreshing taste and aroma enjoyed by Fun, Trendy and Stylish consumers.

Bold Tropical gives that deeply satisfying and indulging taste that quenches your taste with a rewarding mouthfeel; while the flagship flavour, Bold Bitter Lemon Extra which comes with Extra quinine, for those who yearn to “Taste the Extra” in their soft drink.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Chinedum Okereke (Managing Director, The LaCasera Company Plc) stated that, “Bold soft drink partnership with ‘The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live comedy show’ is inspired by the brand’s shared personality of fun and excitement as well as give the consumers present at the show the opportunity to taste and experience what the brand has to offer.

Also, speaking at the event, Mr. Emmanuel Agu (Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nig Ltd, The LaCasera Company) stated that “The Bold brand is sponsoring the 15th Edition of The ‘Chronicles of Ushbebe Live’ to further extend its footprint to the class of people that will be present at the event with an aim to drive sampling of new drinkers, conversion and showcase the fun side of the brand.

The Host, Mr. Justice Nuagbe popularly known as Ushbebe affirmed that the partnership with Bold soft drink with four different flavours spiced up the entire event and offered the audience varieties to make their choices. This further complements the top notch preparations that went into the 15th edition of his annual comedy show, thereby creating the right ambience for fun and conviviality among his audience.

It is worthy of note that Bold soft drink has won multiple awards as the Outstanding Product Launch of the Year (CSD category) in the 2020 Marketing Edge Awards and the Brand Launch of the Year in the 2020 Brandcom Awards and with current positive market performance, the brand is positioned to win more awards in the future.