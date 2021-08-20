By Chris Ochayi

The visioner of Moulded, Mrs Agnes Eleas Eduga, has advised teenage girls in the country especially those resident Abuja to identify early warning signs of teen pressure in order to escape its consequences as they grow into womanhood.

Mrs. Eduga gave the advice when her organisation hosted a large gathering of teenagers during a one-day conference held over the weekend in Abuja.

The conference with theme, ‘Setting Boundaries’ was for teenagers from the age of 13 and who are presently in SSS 2 while those in SSS3 were excluded because of their omgoing WAEC examinations.

Mrs Eduga, said she was motivated to go into bringing together teenagers for a training such as that under one roof because as a mother with four daughters, she understood the challenges they pass through.

According to her, “Watching my girls grow, I realised that there are certain things I may teach them at home that may not so much make sense to them, but when an independent parent with experience teaches them, it would sink better. In order to expand it..

‘We decided to include more teenagers from other backgrounds so that they can learn from professionals about how they need to fit into the society.”

In her presentation, Loretta Ovrere, the Managing Director of Wallpaper World who spoke on ‘The Power of Positive Affirmation’ admonished the teenagers to always affirm on what would help them to move on in life and align themselves with their dreams by putting the vision ahead of them and pursue it.

Another speaker, Soluchy who spoke on ‘The Impact of the Social Media on Teenage Girls’ exposed the deception posed by the social media on the psychology of teenagers.

According to her, “There are negative effects of the social media as it does not define your true appearance,” she admonished. She told the teenagers to always subject themselves to proper guidance whenever they are on the social media in order to avoid being carried away by its vagaries which she said in most cases are deceptive.

Other presenters during the one-day conference include Celina Unogwu, a vision strategist and Pastor Tinu Asegieme.

Moulded is an annual conference that was first held at Port Harcourt in 2019 but could not hold in 2020 because of Covid 19.