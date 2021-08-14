By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

A bus fully loaded with 11 passengers was Saturday reported to have plunged into a mining pit located at Enyigba Community of Ikwo Local Government Area of the State.

Vanguard learnt that the bus took off from the popular motor parks known as Ochu-udo motor park, located along Afikpo road in Abakaliki without the premonition that it’s journey would end tragically.

The deceased passengers are yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report. Report has it that the occupants were returning home from Abakaliki, the State capital before the incident occurred.

The sad incident occurred at Enyigba community where mining activities are said to be on the increase. The driver on reaching the scene of the incident, lost control of the bus as it plunged into a mining pit filled with water.

An eyewitness, it was gathered revealed that the occupants of the bus were still inside the mining pit at at the time of this report. “up till now, the bus is yet to be found inside the pit as a result of the water that covered the pit.”

Relevant information such as the bus’s plate number among others are yet to be ascertained as authorities have been trying to locate the bus inside the mining pit.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Ebonyi police command, DSP Loveth Odah for confirmation at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

