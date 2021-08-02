Bilal Junaid is an established Entrepreneur in the Tech Industry and even founded a venture capital business by the name of Genblock Capital based in Silicon Valley. Besides this, he is a board member of some prestigious technological businesses such as APY Finance.

Since becoming a venture capitalist, Bilal has provided expert advice and even invested in numerous start-up companies. Bilal has worked with some of the best companies in the venture capital industry. He has become one of the top investors in the world of tech and offers many new and interesting ideas.

Bilal holds a degree in mechatronics engineering and has work experience in top companies such as Amazon, Accel and Prezi. He was introduced to the actual venture capital and tech world through his work with these large firms. Knowledge, experience and expertise enabled Bilal to run his company smoothly. However, he wished to gain the first-hand experience in the Business Industry and this motivated him to start his own company.

This led to the establishment of his Venture Capital Firm Genblock Capital in Silicon Valley. Bilal Junaid is a determined Businessman with an Entrepreneurial mindset. This is why his business became immensely successful.

His company was one of the first ones that invested in more than 120 companies like FTX, Polkadot, APY Finance, Solana, Claystack, Manta Network and many more. Genblock Capital has invested more than 30 million USD since its inception and is on track to double this value in the next few years.

His success is an outcome of extreme determination, dedication and yearning for success. His family background is very humble. He belongs to a middle-class decent earning family where none of the members ventured into business.

In fact, he was the first one who experimented in a different direction and succeeded. His work has not only inspired and made his family proud but also countless young and aspiring entrepreneurs all over the world. He has proven the fact that hard work, focus and patience can turn any dream into reality.

There is definitely a lot more with which you can learn about Bilal Junaid and his fund Genblock Capital. If you want to take a peek into Bilal Junaid’s personal life and his achievements in the Valley you can follow him on the link given below:

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/bilal-junaid-b5487317

If you want to know more about the work that Genblock Capital does and wish to see more updates check them out on:

Website- https://genblock.capital/

Twitter- https://mobile.twitter.com/GenblockCapital

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/genblock-capital/

Mail- [email protected]