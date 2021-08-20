The ancient town of Bichi, Kano State, on Friday went agog, as the son of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, married the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra Nasiru Ado-Bayero.

Father of the bridegroom, President Muhammadu Buhari, was among thousands of dignitaries who attended the wedding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding Fatiha, was conducted at the Emir’s Palace , with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, presiding, after payment of N500,000, as dowry.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata stood as representative of the bride, while Alhaji Mamman Daura, stood for the bridegroom during the wedding.

Shortly after the religious rites, Dr Ali Pantami, then prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless the marriage and grant the couple, pious children.

Sheikh Qaribullahi Nasiru Kabara, the leader of Qadiriyya Islamic Sect in West Africa, also prayed for the couple and advised them to live in peace and harmony.

Dignitaries that attended the wedding included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Mohammed Lawan, Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and several state governors.

Others were ministers, members of the National and State Assembly, Emirs, diplomats, politicians and well-wishers, among others.

NAN also reports that the father of bride, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero,will be presented with Staff of Office by Gov Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday in Bichi.(NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria