By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A tripartite meeting of Benue State Traditional Council, State Executive Council, SEC, and Local Government Council Chairmen have approved the privatization and commercialization of the state-owned moribund industries.

This was part of the resolutions reached yesterday at the end of the meeting of the leaders held in Makurdi.

Governor Ortom who announced the outcome of the meeting said, “we discussed extensively the issue of privatization and commercialization and it was agreed that government must privatize because globally it is the private sector that is developing industries and commercial enterprises and we cannot be an exception.

“We agreed that in privatizing we must also prioritize the participation of the indigenes, so Benue people should have the first right of refusal in the course of the privatization exercise.

“We were all unanimous that there is a need to do that because you cannot continue to allow the industries that we have to be vandalized by people who do not have the capacity to work there.

“To this end, the Benue State Executive Council, Traditional rulers and Chairmen of Local Government Areas have given their endorsement to the state government to go ahead and do the privatization which should be friendly to the Benue people so that we do not have the same situation we had during the privatization of Benue Cement Company, BCC, Our people will fully participate.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on our sons and daughters in the country or in the diaspora to come forth and take the advantage that we are providing to them so that together we can work to add value to the development of our economy, our state and our nation Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria