By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Robert Tyough, weekend flagged off the drilling of 120 motorized boreholes in the 26 council wards of his constituency.

Speaking during the flag off at Agba-Mbakyan Traditional Council Hall, Koti-Apera in Mbagba-Mbakyan council ward of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Tyough said he would provide four of the boreholes in each of the council wards of the two LGA that make up his constituency.

“I intend to deliver a total of 120 motorised boreholes across the federal constituency with at least four boreholes going to each of the 15 council wards of Kwande and 11 council wards of Ushongo LGAs,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the aim of the project was to provide portable water for the people of his constituency in order to reduce the health hazards associated with drinking unhygienic water.

While promising to deliver the projects in record time, Mr. Tyough hinted that all the 120 boreholes would be delivered within one year assuring that he was also working hard to bringing other democratic dividends such as youth and women empowerment programmes to his constituents.

The lawmaker and constituents during the flag off

Addressing the Nanev Development Association, earlier before the flag off, the lawmaker explained that he had to momentarily put on hold his scholarship scheme because he had to save money for the procurement of a drilling rig to facilitate his desire for the water projects in the constituency.

He noted that now that he had gotten the rig, he would drive the exercise to a conclusion and thanked the students for their patience.

Responding, a member of the community and former Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Agba- Mbakyan council ward, Iorhemen Wanche commended the lawmaker saying that the boreholes would help alleviate the water scarcity challenge being faced by the people and wished him well in his future endeavours.

On his part, the former chairman of PDP in Kwande LGA, Adzua Ikyur appreciated the lawmaker for the project and sued for more.

The exercise was witnessed by excited Koti Apera community members who came out in their numbers to celebrate the project.