By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The expanded caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom and reaffirmed support for him as leader of the party in the State.

The caucus also declared total confidence in the ability of the Governor to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election.

State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede at the meeting held at the Benue State Government House Banquet Hall in Makurdi moved a motion for the vote of confidence on the Governor and all other caucus members chorused in the affirmative.

Speaking further, Sir Ngbede noted, “the gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of PDP have an enormous task to ensure that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the State is sustained as it is the only antidote against invasion and occupation of the land.”

Governor Ortom in an address, said PDP was waxing stronger with the array of defectors from the All Progressives Congress, APC and other political parties into the PDP.

The Governor urged members of PDP to remain steadfast and faithful, even as he urged them to open their arms and receive those coming from the opposition parties.

He stated that he derived his strength and courage from the support from Benue people, saying he remained committed and spurred to do more for Benue people following the new vote of confidence on him.

Governor Ortom charged gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP to continue to work together by promoting the interest of the party above personal interests, saying he was proud of them.

The Governor tasked all the aspirants on the need for regular meetings, stressing that he would allow the people to decide who would fly the party’s flag for the 2023 guber election.

At the meeting, the National Technical Officer of the PDP from Benue State, Mr. David Mzer also briefed the expanded caucus on the coming e-registration exercise of the party.

The meeting was attending by present and former federal and state lawmakers, former and present national and state officials of the party, elected and appointed political office holders, governorship aspirants, and stakeholders of the party from the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria