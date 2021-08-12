The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Benue Command says it has trained 403 officers in weapons handling, internal security, and counter-terrorism/insurgency.

Mr Philip Okoh, the State Commandant of NSCDC made the disclosure at the passing out parade of Course 2 and 3 of the Armed Squad on Thursday in Makurdi.

Okoh said the training was aimed at repositioning the NSCDC to deliver optimally in her function of maintaining law and order.

“The training is also meant to equip our Agro Rangers Force in tackling the menace of herders/farmers clashes, ensuring a cult-free society among other vices in Benue,’’ he said.

The commandant cautioned the graduands against acts that could tarnish the image of the NSCDC.

“Remain disciplined and put to practice all you have learnt both in character and musketry, not forgetting to discharge your duties with integrity,’’ he advised.

In his remarks, Gov. Samuel Ortom thanked the NSCDC for its continuous laudable contribution to the security of the state.

Ortom, represented by his Security Adviser, retired Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, said NSCDC has been curbing cases of cattle rustling, armed robbery, banditry, and other vices.

“Because of their professionalism and gallantry, Nigerians could go to sleep with their eyes closed,’’ he said.

He commended other security agencies for the collaboration with NSCDC in tackling the various security challenges facing the nation.

