BY Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue North East Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 elections, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi on Saturday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with her over 80,000 teeming followers and supporters.

The ceremony which was held in Adikpo, the headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state partially shutdown the North East senatorial zone of the state.

Addressing the huge crowd, Chief Adzape-Orubibi stated that her major reason for dumping the APC was due to the failure of the party to tackle the economic and security challenges facing the country.

She said, “Insecurity in our country is at its highest level during this APC led federal government and this has greatly hampered food production in our state because over one million of our people are now permanent residents of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps scattered across the state.

“The economic situation in the country has become terrible. Nigerians are living in abject poverty because of rising prices of goods and services and we cannot continue like this. So I am joining the PDP with my over 80,000 supporters and much more will be joining us in the coming days and weeks.”

She stated that she was defecting with her supporters to PDP in order to join forces with the well meaning members of the party to build the country that had been brought to its knees by the APC led government.

Receiving Mr. Adzape-Orubibi and her supporters, Governor Ortom said that due to the abysmal performance of the APC the PDP was waiting to welcome more defectors to her fold.

The governor reiterated that the PDP would take over the mantle of leadership from the APC in 2023 due to her poor performance in all sectors.

“The Benue people have no reason to pitch tent with the APC because the party has failed to deliver democracy dividends to them. The hope of Benue people lies only in our party, the PDP.

“Our party has the capacity to take the State and country from the bottom to the top. We will not take the country from the top to the bottom like the APC. This is what the APC has done to our dear country,” he said.

The Senator representing Benue North East district Sen. Gabriel Suswam, assured the new entrant and her teeming supporters of equal opportunities in the party.

The event was attended by PDP stalwarts from across the state.