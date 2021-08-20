Benue APC crisis worsens as Peace Corps CG retrieves car from party Chair

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The crisis of confidence afflicting the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, assumed a curious twist on Thursday following the decision by a chieftain of the party and Commandant General of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh, to retrieve the Jeep he had given the state party Chairman, Chief Abba Yaro.

Upon demand by Mr Akoh, the state chairman has reportedly returned the Toyota Sequoia Jeep which the Peace Corps boss gave to him as a gift three years ago.

Akoh was said to have been miffed at the turn out of events in the recently conducted Ward Congresses of the APC in Benue South where his political tendency in the party lost out to a member of House of Representatives, Hon Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President, David Mark.

On Thursday, the state party chairman handed over the Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, to the Area Commander of the Nigerian police in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

Akor had through his lawyers, Sule Abakpa & Co. on 18th August 2021 written the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force for Makurdi Metropolis requesting “for a police escort for the return of Toyota Sequoia Jeep belonging to Professor Dickson Akoh from Comrade Abba Yaro.”

The Peace Corps CG said he didn’t give the car to Comrade Yaro as a gift but to enable the party chairman move about at that time.

The letter reads: “We are Solicitors to Professor Dickson Akoh, of the Headquarters, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Abuja, (hereinafter referred to as Our Client) on whose behalf we make this application.

“Hitherto, our client had availed Comrade Abba Yaro his Toyota Sequoia Jeep and its original particulars for use when the latter was not mobile.

“Comrade Abba Yaro is now mobile and our client demands the immediate return of his vehicle and its original particulars. To avoid skirmishes, we humbly apply for Police Escort to accompany our Client and/or his agent to retrieve the vehicle from Comrade Abba Yaro.

“Thank you in anticipation of your prompt intervention.”

Akoh’s letter was signed by two lawyers, Paul Okoliko and PM Okpo on behalf of Sule Abakpa & Co.

However, on 19th August 2021, the state party chairman returned the Jeep to the police.

He also wrote a letter to the police Area Commander.

Vanguard got a copy of both letters.

Yaro’s letter titled “Re: Request of Toyota Sequoia Jeep belonging to Professor Dickson Akoh” reads; “Reference to the above complain letter by Professor Dickson Akoh dated 18th August, 2021, I Abba Yaro, have returned the purported Sequoia Jeep to the Area Commander in perfect condition for onward transfer to the Professor.”

While the APC is currently gearing up for the conduct of its local government congresses, some state chapters of the party are still struggling to overcome the controversies which trailed the Ward Congresses of the party.

