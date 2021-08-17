



Mrs Victoria Ani, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State, says the benefits of participating in the NYSC four cardinal programmes are unquantifiable.

Ani made the disclosure at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ikare-Akoko, during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) corps members deployed to Ondo State on Monday.

She urged the corps members to integrate themselves with their new environment and identify with the problems and aspirations of the host community.

“One of the benefits of the service year is the unquantifiable real and deep knowledge that a corps member can gain from the community in which he or she resides.

“In this way, the spirit of intolerance, ethnic prejudice and fear that pervades every aspect of our national life will come to pass,” she said.

Ani advised corps members to accept their postings without reservation, resentment or bad feelings as the national service transcended beyond personal or parochial consideration.

The state coordinator said that the energy sapping physical activities and series of induction lectures were aimed at making them better citizens.

On the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, she admonished the corps members to seize the opportunity to get themselves ready for post service challenges and embrace the post-camp training at their respective places of primary assignment.

Ani said that the scheme would continue to live up to its responsibility, especially on security and welfare of corps members saying that their safety would remain paramount to the management.

“It is expected that all these efforts should be naturally reciprocated through hard work and dedication to duty. I am using this opportunity to appeal to employers to treat corps members like their biological children,” she said.

Ani tasked the corps members to take their personal security seriously, study their environment scientifically and sought to know every minutest detail of their surroundings.

She reminded them that COVID -19 is real and encouraged them to protect themselves by observing all the protocols associated with the spread of the novel virus.