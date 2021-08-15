“Flower Girl” and “Tinsel” star, Damilola Adegbite has taken a swipe at promiscuous men who love to hide under the excuse that it is a man’s world and thus could do as they want when it comes to cheating on their partners. According to her, such men massage their ego with the saying, “variety is a spice of life” and that a man cannot be eating the same soup everyday.

The mother of one said such men should stop making those lame excuses as what is good for the goose is also a fair game for the gander. She affirmed that being faithful to one’s partner, be it female or male is a matter of choice.

She writes, “I find it funny when I hear some men say, “Variety is the spice of life, a man cannot be eating the same soup everyday”. So you think women like to eat the same soup everyday?

“Being unfaithful to your partner is a choice. Beat your full chest and make it if you decide to but stop making excuses. Whether you are male or female, promiscuity is a fruit of a lack of self-control and self-discipline, with a twist of ojukokoro. Period.”

