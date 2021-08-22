By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Despite its position that only about 50 per cent of the N8.5b it spends monthly to purchase power is recovered as bills, the BEDC Electricity Company has offered discount on outstanding debts from customers ranging from 5% to 25% in its franchise areas of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states.

It said the debt relief was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected people economically.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs Funke Osibodu state this at a parley with the media drawn from the four states in Benin City yesterday where she also rued cases of vandalism of its facilities.

She said one of the recent cases of vandalism was where vandals vandalised it’s facilities in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area and we’re arrested by security agencies in Kogi state.

She said “We spend an average of N8.5b monthly to purchase power from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company, this is besides the daily running costs and salaries of personnel but what we get as payment on bill is just about 50 per cent of that amount. Though we were getting less than that when we started.

“But recognizing the financial difficulties that customers are going through, especially during this period of COVID 19, BEDC has begun a Debt Rescheduling Scheme (DRS) for customers in its coverage areas.

“This is a soft-landing approach for customers to settle their outstanding debts on electricity consumption as it offers discount ranging from 5% to 25%, down payment of 25%, with balance payable over 4 years or provision of an additional 5% discount where a customer pays off such outstanding instantly.

“The scheme ensures that customers who subscribe are not disconnected and are given accelerated metering process (for those without meters),” she said.

Speaking on the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari, Osibodu said the company has taken delivery of 54,198 out of the 75,870 meters allocated to BEDC for distribution, adding that 40,000 meters have been so far installed by BEDC across the four states of its franchise.

She warned customers not to pay money to anyone in the name of getting meter or its installation saying it is free.

Osibodu disclosed that a total of 108 transformers were connected by BEDC to national grid across its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo in the last one year.

