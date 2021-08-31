



Tega’s family

By David Royal



The husband to Big Brother Naija housemate, Dominic Tega has confessed to cheating in his marriage.

Tega’s husband, Ajeboh Krislawrence, took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday to beg his wife for forgiveness while narrating how his marriage has come under threat due to his infidelity.



Tega’s husband said, “First of all, I love my wife so much. However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there. We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours have been hell for us as a family.

“I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple. Before you judge me, please note that I’m not perfect. I’m not the best husband as you all think I am.

Narrating how he cheated on Tega, he said “ I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home. I am not proud of this. This mistake has caused so much damage in our marriage to the extent of her threatening to leave our once happy home.

“In my own little way, I have tried to make amends for everything I have done wrong. I have tried to support her dreams, to campaign and defend her and also to be a better man. But all these are done in her absence.

“She doesn’t deserve me. She deserves her happiness and peace of mind. And if she is doing or saying anything to spite me, it’s because I deserve it.

“I am sorry babe for not being the man you wanted me to be for you. I am sorry for everything. I am just a man that erred and hoped to be forgiven. I love my wife and will give her all the support she needs.

“Even if she doesn’t forgive me, I want the best for her because she has been nothing but the best woman in my life. God bless you all for your prayers and support.”

You would recall that Tega has been trending on social media for some days now for involving in what is suspected to be romance with male housemates in the reality TV show.

This got the viewers of the show talking as some wondered why a married woman will let herself down by allowing male housemates to touch her body.