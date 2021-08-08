By Ayo Onikoyi,

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 6 has begun with the usual pomp and pageantry. After two weeks of uncertainty and anxiety, the pretenders and the real contenders are beginning to emerge as dictated by activities on social media.

Although it is never over until it is all over, social media has been set alight, with fans already queuing behind their choice of the N90 million ultimate prize winner. And the pendulum has been swinging the way of 5 Housemates who may very well go the whole distance. The early favourites are Liquorose, Whitemoney, Boma, Maria and Jackie B.

LIQUOROSE: Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose has become the first Housemate from the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show “Shine Ya Eye” edition to have over one million followers on Instagram. One Tuesday the handlers of the Housemate celebrated 1.1 million followers raising anxiety and enthusiasm as to the Edo State-born girl’s prospects in the Big Brother House.

Of course, the possibility of any Housemate winning the show largely depends on their social media presence, particularly, Instagram and Liquorose appears to be the quickest off the mark in this regard.

Liquorose is also an actress, and a member of the dance group known as Girls Got Bold (GGB). She has worked with musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel, etc. Her group is also the official dancers of the US-based duo known as Roze.

WHITEMONEY: Hazel Oyeye Onou also known as Whitemoney stormed into the Big Brother House as a typical Igbo man, brandishing the culture and style of his people, much to the acclaim of many who lauded his grittiness. He soon found favour among his fellow Housemates because of his culinary prowess and has since won the hearts of many as the ‘realest Nigerian’ in the House.

Whitemoney is up for eviction this Sunday (today) but it is inconceivable that the ‘chef” would be allowed to walk based on his popularity outside the House. He has the second-highest followers on Instagram as at the time of filing this report at 315 thousand followers.

BOMA: As at the time of filing this report, Boma Akpore’s Instagram followers stand at 276 thousand, giving him a huge community of fans rooting for him. He has described himself as a spontaneous guy and verily has demonstrated just that in dealing with fellow Housemates. Being the second Head of House exempted him from the very first eviction list but his popularity may do more for him in the coming weeks.

MARIA: Maria is a wild card that wasn’t meant to be in the House. But the failure of others to identify her and Pere as the two wild cards in the House has given them a lifeline. This may be the greatest undoing of the Housemates as Maria the British-Igbo girl born Maria Chike Agueze may come back to haunt them all. Her popularity has since soared as a result of her beauty and effervescent nature. Her Instagram followership as at press time stands at 245 thousand.

JACKIE B: Jackie B has made it openly clear that she does not trust anybody in the Big Brother Naija House, but when it is necessary for her to form a clique in the house, she would do so. According to Jackie B, she is fun to be with sometimes, even though her friends tag her as a stubborn person. The BBNaija’s Housemate Jackie B clarified that she would be honest and direct with everybody while staying in the Big Brother Naija House. Her Instagram Followers are 124 thousand in number.

Vanguard News Nigeria