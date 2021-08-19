By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija housemate, Jumoke Zainab Adetoye, better known as JMK has openly confessed to Angel that she likes Emmanuel.

Though Emmanuel is already in entanglement with Liquorose, it seems JMK is interested in having the former.

JMK in her conversation with Angel, said she has undying feelings for Emmanuel but scare of the latter’s partner.

She said;

“I am into this guy (Emmanuel), but I don’t want his wife’s problem which might result into fight and I don’t want to be chased out of the house.”

Before this conversation, Liquorose had caught JMK staring at Emmanuel intently.

