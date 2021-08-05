By Precious Chukwudi

White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has given some of his housemates street advice on how they can grow their business.

According to him, “You can be very talented but also be very useless. It is one thing to have a good Manager and great PR.”

He added; “Also, remember that these people can divert your passion because of money.

Don’t cheat your circles.”

On mentorship, he said; “The kind of mentor I have I have never seen them but I like their ‘doings’.”

Speaking about relationships, he said if a female gives you a good gesture, reciprocate but don’t forget that you are hungry.

