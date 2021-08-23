Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, have welcomed their first child following their marriage in 2020.

This was disclosed by Khafi on her instagram page as she displayed the picture of herself and her new born.

She wrote: “Our miracle is here and he is perfect. Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and Baby reveal”.

Recall that Khafi disclosed to her fans that she was pregnant in July.

Also, Gedoni revealed on his Instagram page: “What a feeling, my world in one frame (now I can relate to this saying) I feel so blessed that God found us worthy to nurture and raise one of His very own”.

The couple fell in love during the Big Brother Naija, Season 4, Pepper Dem edition in 2019.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria