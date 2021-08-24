By Precious Chukwudi

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Cross has urged Saskay to open up about her feelings for him and stop playing on his emotions.

The 30 year old mixologist disclosed this during his Diary Session on Tuesday while speaking about his uncertainties after being put up by the Head of House, Liquorose for possible eviction on Sunday.

He said;

“After the Sunday eviction, I felt like Saskay was playing with my emotions. I mean, Big Brother cannot be playing with my emotions and Saskay is also playing with my emotions.

“My mum used to say a woman’s mind is very deep. If Liquorose had picked me to be her deputy Head of House, I would have picked Jmk.”

He added:

“I am having a bit of a hard time, having to deal with been nominated and also not knowing Saskay’s emotions towards with me.

“I really want her to open up a little more so I can understand how she feels.”

Vanguard News Nigeria