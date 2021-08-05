By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates on Monday, August 2, nominated White Money, Yerins, Yousef, Niyi and Beatrice for eviction.

Many fans and viewers have since been predicting the most likely person to be evicted on social Media.

This comes after the housemates failed to predict the wild cards. Pere and Maria (The wild cards) were given power to nominate 4 people each excluding the Head of House and his deputy.

Maria nominated Yerins, Beatrice, Jaypaul and Whitemoney.

Pere nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Whitemoney for possible eviction.

However, the HOH Boma, who was given veto power saved Jay Paul and replaced him with Yousef.

This first nomination shows that the game has really begun and the housemates are now adviced to make better use of the platform.

Many viewers on social media predicts Beatrice and Yerins as the possible housemates to leave this Sunday because of their little participation in the house and both were nominated by Maria and Pere for eviction

Here are their guesses;

@Tolu990: ” No offense but Beatrice earned this nomination and coming home party. So you want them to go, are you not happy they stayed” has purchased her this position, she thought she could buy favors.”

@cryto_eom: “I just dey feel for Beatrice, she’s the only female up, and she no get who she go talk to about this nomination.”

@EzraelAni: “Beatrice nomination didn’t come as a surprise at all.”

@Fameofwealth99: “Yousef will not chop nomination.”

@completelyplayn: “Yousef still has so much drama to give us, y’all should vote for Yousef #BBNaija he wasn’t even supposed to be on that nomination list.”

@blackmmambah: “If I was White Money I’ll garnish that spaghetti with 2 cups of pepper for the nomination.”

@blessing_: “Yerin us going home this week for sure.”

Meanwhile, Yousef’s students have taken to the streets to campaign for their teacher’s survival in the house.

Vanguard News Nigeria