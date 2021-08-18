By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

AS parts of efforts of improving the safety of personnel of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Services, the outfit in partnership with the International Red Cross Society, has organised a three days training for 200 special squad members of the outfit on safety and emergencies.

Declaring the training open at the BVS Secretariat in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the BVS, Hon Doubiye Alagba, said considering the nature of the job which always put the lives of the personnel on the line, it was imperative to provide the personnel with life saving techniques during emergencies.

He pointed out that the personnel will be trained on first aid practice, safety and security, emergency response procedure, and other life saving methodologies.

“The BVS takes matters of safety and the well-being of our personnel seriously and that is why we deemed it fit to organised this training to expose our personnel to the rudiments of staying alive during operations and as people who are always on the frontline, they need basic first aid and safety tips to get going during emergencies before they get adequate medical attention.”

Alagba, who commended the state governor Senator Douye Diri, for prioritizing security matters in the state, said the state government has been instrumental to the successes and breakthrough made by the outfit in fighting crime and criminality.

According to the head of the security outfit, the Vigilante Service, working in partnership with other security agencies particularly in police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC, have been raiding criminals hideouts and hotspots and other notorious suburbs within the state capital, including the protection of lives and property of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mr. Isaac Enekeme, commended the vision of the leadership of the BVS, in organising the training programme, describing it as a practical demonstration that the outfit is concern about the safety of lives and the general well being of its personnel.