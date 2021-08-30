….hails Gov Diri over commencement of commercial flights

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS state governments thrive to open up their business environment for ease of doing business with target to create jobs and increase internally generated revenue, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, SWEER Global Farms Limited, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, Monday, expressed optimism that Bayelsa International Airport will soon boost agribusiness in the State and Niger Delta region.

Thompson who is massively investing in the agricultural sector stated this while speaking on the need to concentrate on critical infrastructures that will serve as investment by State governments in order to make the business environment friendly and attractive to investors.

He said: “Bayelsa State is a strategic State in the Niger Delta region and has been a State where major international oil companies have been operating for over 60 years.

“The issue of an airport project to be conceived by past and present leaders of the State after creation in 1996 is highly welcomed and commendable because of the international status the State has in terms of its location by the Atlantic Ocean bordering other countries, and it also massively endowed with oil and gas resources including lands for agriculture and agribusiness activities.

“The Bayelsa International Airport came at the right time when the Federal Government is seriously talking about diversifying the economy through other vital sectors, which agriculture is the centre piece to drive it, and Bayelsa State has one of the best soils for agricultural purposes that would be seen as natural hub for agribusiness and also to promote organic agriculture in all areas.

“We in SWEER Global Farms know from time that with the take off of commercial flight activities at the Bayelsa International Airport it will boost agribusiness in the State and the Niger Dleta region in no distant time because it will massively attract investors to the State.

“And this airport will be a selling point we will use to attract our partners abroad into the State to invest not just only in agriculture but in other sectors that are yet to be tapped and unlocked. We see a lot of business and investment potentials. and where to delve in for investment.

“Already, SWEER Global Farms is currently operating in Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on over seven hectares of land and we are expanding and expending more resources to take agribusiness to a new height in the State and the Niger Delta region. This has led to creating jobs for over 50 Bayelsans.”

Meanwhile, he (Thaddaeus) hailed Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Douye Diri, over commencement of commercial flight activities at the Bayelsa State International Airport.

“There is no doubt that Governor Douye Diri and team is not working as some may think, but with the commencement of commercial flights at the Bayelsa State International Airport we give him kudos and appreciate his efforts for a dream come through after the State was created in 1996.

“We also believe the State owned airlines will come on board with private sector partnership for more revenue generation and smooth movement of goods and persons in and out of the State.

“We will always support projects that will boost the economy of Bayelsa State and wellbeing of the people. We are going to also perform our corporate social responsibility, which we have already started.”

Meanwhile, he also disclosed that, “We and our partners through T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services are moving fast to galvanise the economy of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region with latest website designs and other aspects of business technology and tools, which are lacking, especially among small, medium and micro scale enterprises.

“Our team is on ground in Bayelsa State with our office located in the heart of Yenagoa the State capital to render business solution services”, he added.