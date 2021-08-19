Setting and understanding what your goals are is one of the most critical steps of being an entrepreneur. Goal-setting increases productivity and helps you know what direction to take with your company. Bastiaan Slot is an expert in taking these goals and helping you crush them.

Bastiaan Slot runs the company Millionaire Consulting, which helps people grow their own consulting businesses to help fellow entrepreneurs. He’s worked with various people with many different goals, but he’s been able to help them all achieve these goals no matter what. Bastiaan’s first piece of advice on crushing your goals is to write them down. “You’re 42% more likely to accomplish your goals when you write them down,” Bastiaan said. “It may seem like no big deal, but it’s an essential step.” Make a goal-list and timeline for your accomplishments.

It’s also important to never stop learning. “Work with a consultant or join a mastermind group. You need people of whom to bounce your ideas off. Additionally, it never hurts to do online research or read books about your field. You might realize that there are different ways to reach your goals than you had initially anticipated,” explained Bastiaan Slot.

Lastly, it’s vital to work hard. Many people approach entrepreneurship as a way to get time and financial independence, but you need to put in the sweat and tears to bring your vision off the ground. Bastiaan Slot says, “Be ready to put in countless hours of hard work. Once your business is running smoothly, you can scale back and enjoy the fruits of your labor.”

Bastiaan Slot and his team have helped hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs reach their goal of $10,000 a month or more with their consulting businesses. He personalizes a 90-day roadmap for each of his clients so they know how to make their dreams come true. “We cater our work to every client based on their individual needs,” said Bastiaan.

If you want to accomplish your goals, make sure to follow Bastiaan Slot’s advice, and you’ll be crushing them in no time.