.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Again, Bandits have released 32 more students of Bethel Baptist High school in Kaduna, who were among the 121 that were kidnapped.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the children have been handed over to their parents on Friday evening.

“The parents were advised to immediately take their wards to the hospital for medical check-up, as they were very sick and exhausted. The children looked so weak, sick and tired. So, the parents were advised to take their wards to the hospital this night for a medical check up,” he said.

About 33 are still in captivity.

Vanguard News Nigeria