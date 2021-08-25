.

**DHQ debunks report of Personnel on duty at CCTV room sleeping on duty

**Says Military still conducting Search & Rescue for the Abducted officer.

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Authorities of the Nigerian Defence Academy, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has constituted a Board of Enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause or causes of the breach of security at the premier military institution for officers.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said this is with a view to sanctioning any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.

The DDI also assured that the Defence headquarters shall continue to update the general public as events unfold noting that a search and rescue operation for the abducted officer is still on while troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with their operations to ensure all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.

Sawyer debunked reports claiming that personnel on duty at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of 1 other officer.

He said, “The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the allegation is untrue. It is therefore imperative to caution against being used as a propaganda tool by enemies of our dear country.

“The media should not consciously or unconsciously collaborate with these unscrupulous elements to spread unverified stories on the unfortunate event that occurred at NDA Kaduna while tarnishing the good image and reputation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the eyes of the civil populace.

“It is perhaps important to mention that the AFN as a professional force consists of highly trained personnel who are dedicated to their duties of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Let me use this opportunity, to reiterate that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security with a view to sanctioning any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.

“Let me also assure you that we shall continue to update the general public as events unfold as we are all aware the search and rescue of the abducted officer are still on. Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with its operations to ensure all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.”

