.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Police Affairs Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi in Tuesday disclosed that Police personnel have been deployed to Schools chosen by State government across the country where they feel threats’ of Kidnapping or Bandits attacks may occur.

This is coming Against the backdrop of inccesant attacks and abduction of Students by Bandits for ransom which is becoming ramphant particularly in the North West Zone of the country.

Speaking at the second minister’s Press brief of the Minister of Police Affairs, He said, “With regards to security of Schools, States were asked to select Schools they feel should be protected. In Most of the Schools, the Police have been deployed. Yes there were some attacks but this time around, the Police personnel are well equipped to handle any security threats”.

Describing recent calls by some Nigerians in the citizens to arm and defend themselves against constant bandits attacks and kidnapping, the Minister said, “In Nigeria, everybody is entitled to his opinion. But what the Governor of Katsina state is talking about is Community Policing.

“Everybody should contribute his quota towards Fighter Crime. What we are saying is that we should all play our roles. Not that everybody should just go out and take up arms. So Protection should be done in line with Community Policing”.

On why Bandits are having a field day inspite of continous improvements in Budgetary provisions for the Police, Dingyadi said, “We have the needed equippment to face then. The only thing is that the bandits’ carry out hit and run attacks. They are not in one place.

“We all are aware that a lot of security Agencies are equal to the Task. I want to assured you that the armed forces, the Police and other security Agencies are doing the needfull to ensure all criminality are nipped in the bud.

Furthermore, the Minister said, personnel recruited and trained for the Special Weapons Tactical Squad (SWAT), which was after disbandment of SARS, have been deployed to all the States of the Federation adding that they performed their duties accordingly but the Police is not making noise about it.

On activities of the ministry, he said, “Within the period under review the Ministry obtained approval from the Federal Executive Council for the concession of the 470 Million USD moribund National Public Security Communication Network, which has Close Circuit Television (CCTV) project as a major component.

“These facilities were successfully installed in most states of the Federation, but due to lack of funding for its maintenance, the facilities were left to dilapidate to almost a state of total breakdown. Intervention on the project is aimed at reviving this project due to its critical importance in the security architecture of this country. When fully operational, happenings in all state capitals of the country will be fully monitored”.

“The implementation of community policing initiative of the current administration, being one of the priority deliverables of the ministry also received great attention. It is worthy to note that about twenty five thousand constabularies (25,000) were trained in several police colleges across the country. The successful officers who were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence gathering techniques, rule of law etc. were deployed to their Local Governments of Origin to aid in intelligence gathering and improve police visibility in their located.

“In our efforts towards the actualization of increasing the number of police/citizens ratio, (418) Cadet officers of regular course 3 were successfully graduated in June 2021 and deployed into the operational asset of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Determined to resolve all cases of allegation of police infractions against citizen’s right, on 30/7/2021, I inaugurated the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) as a permanent structure that will help to effectively nip in the bud of civil unrests and serve as opportunities for Nigerians to channel their grievances on the misconduct of police personnel.

“The committee is made up of officials of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission; Ministry of Justice; National Human Rights Commission; National Intelligence Agency; Non-Government Organization (CLEEN Foundation); Nigeria Police Force; and Police Community Relations Committee as well as Department of State Security Services (DSS).

“While we intend to give adequate publicity on the existence and functions of PPCC, arrangements will also be made In a bid to improve the operational capability of the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs secured Federal Executive Council intervention for procurement of (30) operational vehicles, such as Toyota Hilux, 4 wheel Drive ford, Police Mobile Force troop carrier (unimogs) and ambulances. These facilities were procured and handed over to the Police management on 28th November, 2020.

“Another giant stride worthy of mentioning is the establishment of West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS). This initiative midwife, by the ministry of police affairs was executed by ECOWAS in conjunction with Interpol unit of the Nigeria Police Force. WAPIS connects member countries in a platform for shared intelligence utilization,

“The problem of fueling of Police operational mutual cooperation and exchange of expertise vehicles will soon become history as the ministry in its 2021 budget, secured about 5 Billion naira approval from the Federal Government for supply of fuel to Police Commands nationwide. The first round of supply was concluded about two months ago, while the second round will commence before the end of this month. This gesture aimed at improving operational efficiency of the Police, will be carried out on quarterly basis.

“In a bid to improve Police Special Services in Nigeria, the ministry recently secured Federal Executive Council approval for Police Specialized Services Automation Project (Po-SSAP). It is envisaged that in the medium and long term period, the project will deliver economic benefits and improved efficiency in the Nigeria Police as highlighted in the documentry.”

Vanguard News Nigeria