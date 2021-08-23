.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has insisted that the ban on open grazing remained.

Akeredolu said this when the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Ene Okon paid him a courtesy visit at the governor’s office in Akure.

He pointed out that the law will be enforced when finally put in place.

Speaking on farmer/ herders clashes, Akeredolu noted that the law would put an end to such clashes.

He explained that “Amotekun is not established to compete but to work and complement the existing security agencies.

“Amotekun is established by Law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of the creation of Amotekun is community policing.

“And since the number of police is being depleted daily and the level of crime is increasing, it will be difficult to spread out with your limited number.

“Since Police can not be everywhere, Amotekun is here for collaboration.”

Earlier, the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Ene Okon, had commended the governor for his doggedness in the creation of the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’

Okon said governor Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of Amotekun and the dogged role he played.

He appreciated the Governor for the relative peace in the Sunshine state, adding that it is no mean feat to maintain peace and order.

“I know Ondo was one of the endangered states in terms of farmers/herders clashes.

“But the story has changed. Ondo is now one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“You have made the job of the police and other security agencies simple. I know I am coming here to rest because you have done most of the job

“I have been reading and hearing your doggedness on the creation and operation of Amotekun.

” Some people may have a different perception about Amotekun but you have enhanced Community Policing through Amotekun. Amotekun is one of the veritable organs for community policing. It is a great bridge between the police and the Community.

“You have created a very good atmosphere for me to work here because you have done your job as a Chief Security Officer.

” I am to work with you in conjunction with the Commissioner of Police. I assure you, with the commissioner of Police, we are going to move Ondo to the next level security-wise,” he said.

Okon also appreciated Governor Akeredolu’s effort in the creation of Zone 17 and thanked him for the numerous works done in the zonal headquarters.

