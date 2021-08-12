The Balogun of Ode-Omi Kingdom, a descendant of Oba Olu Buja, the Lenuwa Ode-Omi in Ogun state, High Chief Shittu A. Adeyemi has congratulated the 21st Olu of Warri-designate, Omo’ba Iginuwa Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko.

High Chief Adeyemi in a statement made available to newsmen expressed gratitude to God over Emiko’s emergence as the 21st Olu of Warri, saying, “May his reign bring absolute peace, unity and prosperity to Warri Kingdom.”

Chief Adeyemi while narrating the historical and cultural ties between Ode-Omi Kingdom and Itsekiri nation said, “Prince Iginuwa was a Prince of Olu Buja, the first Oba Lenuwa of Ode-Omi Kingdom who came with his two brothers, Oba Leken of Iwopin in Ijebu Waterside, Ogun State and Oba Awujale of Ijebu Ode who happens to be their last born from the same mother, Gborowo.”

According to him, “Prince Iginuwa left Ode with one of the Royal staffs of Great Nuwa (IGI Nuwa) of Olu Buja, the fist Oba in the whole Ijebu land, the Prince left Ode with some of Oba Lenuwa of Ode-Omi Kingdom Chiefs, including Chief Shashore, Chief Iya Ashere, Chief Ologboshere, Chief Oshodi, Chief Ojomu, Chief Ashogbon who’s incharge of Awogbon Shrine in Ode and Chief Olomu and others on request of Oba of Benin who had a tribe war with his Chiefs.

“After the arrival of Prince Lenuwa with Ode warrior Chiefs empowering Oba of Benin to dethrone majority of Benin Chiefs and sending them to villages as Heads, Oba of Benin enjoyed the stay of Prince Igi Nuwa and Ode Chiefs for a period of time in Oba’s Palace.

“Prince Iginuwa left Benin to Ode with some of the Chiefs who agreed to leave Benin with him. They include Chief Iyasere, Chief Oshodi, Chief Ojomu and others leaving behind Chief Ologboshere who enjoyed Oba of Benin’s hospitality and later joined Olu Iginuwa in Ode Itsekiri.

“On their way coming to Ode-Omi Kingdom to tell his father, Oba Olu Buja, the Lenuwa Ode-Omi Kingdom the outcome of their peace journey, they got to Ode Ishekiri and consulted Ifa (ife) Oracle which instructed Prince Iginuwa to plant is staff (IGI Nuwa) at Ode Itsekiri. And they were welcome by their brothers and sisters who left Ode-Omi Kingdom early to their locations, Ode Itsekiri, Omadino, Idaleketa and others today.”

He further explained that, Itsekiri and Ode-Omi kingdom shared the following things in common, Ijala ijala, Oba Cemetery; Barinken Dariken, a place to keep incoming Oba for nine months; Idaleketa Idaleketa, Lenuwa inland village; Ode Ode, from Ilu Ode quarter Ile Ife Osun State. The meaning of Ode is Wadai Aborigin language of a joyful and peaceful Land.”

Prince Tsola Emiko, son of the 19th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atunwase II, the Olu-designate was born and bred under the stewardship of the respected Ginuwa Royal House of the Itsekiris and underwent training in the walk of Princes by his late father.

The Olu designate in his invitation letter to Balogun of Ode-Omi Kingdom, High Chief Shittu A. Adeyemi expressed delight in having him at his grand coronation, scheduled to take place on the 21st of August, 2021.