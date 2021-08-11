By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Contrary to the rumours making the rounds in Anambra State, that unknown gunmen on Monday attacked a Naval checkpoint at Awkuzu and allegedly killed three naval personnel and took their corpses away, the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, Anambra State has described the alleged killing of it personnel as fake news.

A statement by the Commanding Officer, Naval Outpost Onitsha, Adekunle Okeniyi, confirmed the attack but denied the killing of any of its personnel during a gun duel with people he described as suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the state.

Okeniyi, a Captain in the Nigeria Navy, rather stated that six alleged members of IPOB were killed in the gun duel, while others suffered serious injuries.

The Naval Outpost Onitsha statement, entitled, “Statement by the Naval Outpost Onitsha on the fake news regarding loss of personnel during recent attack” dated 10th August, 2021 read in part: “The attention of the Naval Outpost Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August, 2021, two Naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu, during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafrain, in Anambra State.

“The Naval Outpost Onitsha, clearly refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of our own personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members, while others suffered serious injury.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Naval Outpost Onitsha calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of this fake news and wishes to advise the general public to disregard it.”

News making the round in Onitsha, had it that six heavily built unknown gunmen, driving in a Hilux van and a latest model Highlander SUV, dressed in red barret, had stopped near a Naval checkpoint in Awkuzu and while trying to open the boot of their cars, the Naval personnel opened fire on them and the gunmen calmly replied and in the process, gunned down three Naval personnel.

Vanguard News Nigeria