Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi has continued his impressive goalscoring form, scoring the winner to give Union Berlin its first victory in a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Awoniyi has hit the back of the net in each of Union’s last three league matches, scoring against Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, and Gladbach.

The 24-year old striker who rejoined The Iron Ones from Liverpool on a permanent deal this July, after spending the entirety of last season at the Berlin-based club needs two more goals to match his last season’s tally of five in twenty-one appearances.

Union Berlin took the lead in the 21st minute, courtesy of a powerful Niko Giesselmann header from a Genki Haraguchi’s cross. Awoniyi almost doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, but his attempt was saved by Yann Sommer in the Gladbach goal.

Union doubled the lead in the 41st minute, with Awoniyi scoring a brilliant goal against the run of play. With Gladbach pressing high in the Union half, a Kramer cross into Union’s 18-yard box was cleared by a defensive header, with the ball falling to Stindl, whose heavy pass was intercepted by Awoniyi in the Union half. The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner raced menacingly at the Gladbach goal, with three defenders for company, but Awoniyi did superbly to hold up play until support arrived, passing to strike partner Max Kruse, then making a run behind the defenders, before receiving an exquisite through pass from the German, going on to round Sommer in goal, slotting into an empty net.

Kruse and Awoniyi have formed an impressive strike partnership for Union this season, with the German assisting two of Taiwo Awoniyi’s three goals this season.

Awoniyi was replaced in the 72nd minute by 30-year old German striker Kevin Behrens.

Gladbach’s push for a goal continued and they were rewarded in the 90th minute, but it would only turn out to be a consolation goal, with Jonas Hofmann scoring a right-footed shot.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been in superb form so far for Union Berlin, scoring three league goals, and two goals, and an assist in the UEFA Conference League Qualifier against Finnish side KuPS.

Union Berlin head into the international break in eighth-place on the Bundesliga log, with one win and two draws in three games.

