Ezekwesili

By Juliet Umeh

Former Vice President of World Bank and former Nigerian Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, have lauded the partnership between a privately-owned University in Australia, Torrens University, with an enterprise that provides equal access to education, innovation and entrepreneurship, Ehizua Hub.

Ezekwesili who is the advisory board chair of Ehizua Hub stated that such commitment will create access to quality education for women and youth in Africa.

According to the partners, the collaboration will as well see the introduction of new scholarships for African students, available across a range of Torrens University courses, while the first cohort of students will commence online studies in Trimester 3, commencing on September 13, 2021.

The President of Torrens University Australia, Linda Brown, said: “As Australia’s global university, we proudly welcome students from over 114 countries to study with us. Over time, we have built a sizable offshore online community of learners. Relationships and partnerships always underpin our approach. This is why we are proud to work with Ehizua Hub to ensure we remain true to our values, to Be Good and to Be Global.”

Also, the Senior Vice President of the university, Mark Falvo said the institution’s commitment with Ehizua Hub to facilitate admission and scholarship for African students to Torrens University is driven by the pledge to fundamentally ‘Be Good’.

He said: “This simple but powerful ethos affirms our commitment to champion the power of education to connect Africa for good. It is embedded in support for our students.”

Education Partnership Director of Ehizua Hub, Martha Hendra, who is currently in Nigeria supporting the activities of Ehizua Hub, said: “This partnership provides the opportunity for students to access local tailored internship opportunities, teamwork, and online learning.”

Students and graduates of Torrens University in Nigeria can access Ehizua Hub for computer labs with reliable internet and relevant software. Ehizua Hub provides a platform for students to learn more about studying in Australia, and to connect, network and workshop with peers.

CEO of Ehizua Hub, Matthias Ehizua, said: “Access to affordable quality education and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship are the best ways to achieve inclusive and equal education with enhanced graduate outcomes in Africa and beyond. These beliefs drive the founding values of Ehizua Hub.”