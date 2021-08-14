By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has killed three suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the combat arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and lost two police officers, when the ESN men allegedly attack Izombe Police Station in Oguta Local Government Area in the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, said this to newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday.

The Police said the incident which happened on Friday at about 02:45 pm, saw the police repelled the attackers from destroying the Police Station.

He announced that apart from the three of them that were gunned down that other sustained gunshot wounds and fled into the bush. However, the Police said it has called on the members of the community to assist the Command on the whereabouts of the fleeing suspects.

According to the Police, “On 13/8/2021 at about 02:45 hours, armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, came in their numbers to attack Izombe Police Station but could not gain access to the station due to the swift response of the ever-alert Imo Command’s Tactical teams and Personnel of Operation Restore Peace of the command who intercepted and repelled the bandits.

“The bandits who on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel were subdued, due to the superior firepower of the police. They fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralised and their arms, one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges were recovered from them to the station while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.”

“Meanwhile, the tactical teams are present in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for the arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms. The command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially, the Izombe community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits and to report to the nearest police station any person(s) seen with bullet wounds. Also, hospitals are advised to ensure that they report any person(s) who come to them for treatment of bullet wounds,” Police said.

