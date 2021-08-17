By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said a high-level security patrol strategy has been launched in the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, to apprehend the gunmen who killed a police officer, four oil workers with others reportedly injured last Monday.

The newly posted State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, disclosed this at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri.

He assured members of the Public that soon with the tactical teams of the command already in action that the hoodlums would be arrested.

He said: “We have sent a robust team, combing the area, we are on the trail of the perpetrators and soon we will apprehend them. We have taken our surveillance team to the area.”

On his plans for the security of lives and properties of Imo residents, he said: “We shall engage and partner with the stakeholders in various communities to ensure their involvement in the policing of their environment inline with Inspector General of Akali Baba Usman, the mandate on community policing and people-oriented policing principle.”

On the issue of abuse of human rights, Rabiu said: “Imo command under my watch shall take issues of human rights seriously. To this end, I want to inform Imo people that any officer who infringes on the rights of the members of the public will have me to contend with.

“In view of this, I implore members of the public Complaint Bureau domiciled in the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, to report any unethical or unprofessional conduct of Police officers or any other genuine grievances,” CP said.

