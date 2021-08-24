The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has been described as a quintessential leader of man, as he clocks 65 this Tuesday 24 August, 2021.

Making this description was the Atayero of Aramoko Ekiti Kingdom, Olusegun Aderemi JP, in a congratulatory message he personally signed and sent to the media on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the fact that the Sultan does not celebrate his birthday, the Ekiti monarch said there can be no better time to appreciate the globally rated leader of Muslim faithful and continentally one of four most powerful monarchs in Africa including the King of Morocco, than seizing the opportunity of his birthday to do so.

In the statement, in which Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar is described as quintessential and multifaceted leader of man, the Atayero said:

“On behalf of myself, family and kingdom, I greet His Eminence Alhaji Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), as he clocks 65 on today 24 August, 2021.

“The Sultan’s contribution to peace, unity and development is not unnoticed as his star shines continuously across regions and kingdoms of our great country, Nigeria, and there can be no better time to appreciate this quintessential multifaceted leader of man than on a day like this, when his birth date is reached on calendar, whether he celebrates it or not.

“On many occasions we have seen Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar patiently, against provocations, resolving conflicts even in regions and tribes outside his Sultanate and has collaborated with Federal Government in ensuring curtailment of several religion-laced crisis to curb an excalation.

“But this patriotic disposition of the Sarkin Musulumi of Nigeria, things would have been worse, security wise, and things being more deteriorated would have necessitated the government spending more and taking more risks to manage.

“We appreciate the Sultan, who is Chairman, National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN) and Co-Moderator of the Council of Religions for Peace (CRP), globally, on his day as he clocks 65 this 24 August, 2021. It is his day as chosen by the Lord and we leverage on it, as an opportunity, to show our appreciation to the great leader.

“May Allah bless the age of His Eminence as we wish him long long life and prosperity,” Atayero Aderemi said.