By Henry Ojelu & Onozure Dania

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, remanded Chidinma Ojukwu and one Adedapo Quadri in prison custody for 30 days over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, pending legal advice.

Chidinma’s father, Onoh Ojukwu, and four others were also arraigned before the same court for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to report a crime to law enforcement agencies.

Chidinma, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Following a remand application by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Cyril Ejioffor, from Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, Magistrate Adeola Adedayo remanded the 300-Level Mass Communication Department, student of the University of Lagos and Quadri for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Ejiofor had stated that the application was brought under Section 264 (1) (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The remand is to enable the DPP to come up with legal advice. We pray for the remand of the defendants for the first 30 days in the first instance,” he said.

Dr Babajide Martins, Director, Office of the Public Defender, OPD, who represented Chidinma while responding said: “I have just been privileged to get a copy of the remand application but I have not been able to go through it. My learned friend’s application is inevitable but I would have been happier if I was obliged of the application earlier. The application will not be opposed, in principle.”

Granting the prayers of the prosecutor, Magistrate Adedayo said: “In the absence of any opposition, the two defendants are hereby remanded for 30 days, for the first instance.”

She adjourned the case till September 5, 2021 for remand review and DPP’s legal advice.

In the charge against Chidinma’s father, the police alleged that Ojukwu, 57, and Babalola Disu, 42, allegedly obstructed the police from performing their duties and also failing to report a crime to the police

The three other defendants, Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, were alleged to have dishonestly received stolen items. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Ejioffor, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer Village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba. He alleged that Ojukwu had refused the police from arresting his daughter, Chidinma, when the law caught up with her.

Ejiofor added that the second defendant, Disu, had also failed to report the death of Ataga to the police.

“The other three defendants were also alleged to have dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an iPhone 7 worth N150,000 belonging to the deceased,” he said.

Ejiofor said the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adedayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each in like sum, who must deposit N20,000 into the coffers of the Chief Registrar.

She, subsequently, adjourned the case till September 6 for mention.