CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council,NEYLC,has hailed the the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ,CBN, Godwin Emefiele, as he clocked 60 on Wednesday.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths said it “entertains no doubt that Emefiele at 60, has delivered in his tasks of leading the apex bank of the most populous black nation.”

“We note with delight that the CBN governor has proved himself as a tested economic guardian of the nation”, the group said in a statement, Thursday morning by Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition secretariat,Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

According to the group,”Emefiele, through laudable fiscal policies, has not only repositioned the CBN but has also put the nation’s economy on a good foundation to continue to thrive.”

“As the CBN governor continues to work assiduously for his fatherland, we wish him more prosperous and healthy years ahead.

At 60, we wish that he will continue with the same zeal he started as the CBN governor and even deploy stronger zeal in delivering more on his mandates,”it added.

The ethnic youth leaders’ group expressed appreciation to the CBN boss for adopting policies it noted,had stabilized the nation’s economy to the delight of many.

“As you continue to steer the ship of CBN,we pray that God Almighty continues to direct you to take only actions that would advance Nigeria’s economic development,”the group said.